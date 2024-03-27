Does your bed become uncomfortably hot, keeping you awake at night? Luckily for you, there is a solution; a cooling mattress topper. A cooling mattress topper is a special accessory added to your mattress to regulate temperature and keep you cool.

They are designed from materials that enable them to draw heat away from the body while improving both comfort level as well as sleep quality.

Benefits

Cooling mattress toppers help regulate temperature by pulling heat away from your bed and body, thus reducing frequent night sweats and hot flashes.

Toppers help extend the lifespan of a mattress, assisting with the right support and pressure relief.

Toppers not only offer a refreshing touch to your bed, but also disperses heat to help your body adjust to the mattress contours for ultimate support.

There are many cooling mattress toppers, which makes picking one tricky. But when choosing consider the following:

Firmness

Your topper’s firmness plays a major role in heat retention. Softer ones allows the body to sink in causing heat build-up. So, if you are on the heavy side, the ideal choice is a firmer mattress topper, while a plusher one is ideal for those on the lighter side.

Sleeping position

Different toppers work better for different sleeping postures. A plusher and thicker topper is ideal for side sleepers while stomach sleepers should get something firmer and thinner.

Material

Mattress toppers come in different sizes and a variety of materials such as cotton, polyester, down, latex and memory foam among others. Cooling mattress toppers made of high-quality materials last as long as five years while those from inferior materials may sag, wear out, and lose cooling properties in less than a year.

While natural latex toppers can be a bit expensive, they maintain decent temperature neutrality and are less likely to develop body indentations when compared with synthetic latex or other topper types. It is one of the best cooling mattress toppers for reducing night sweats and hot flashes.

Known for its durable bounce and responsive support, latex readily dissipates heat and offers a cooler sleeping surface than traditional memory foam. Plus, its open-cell structure allows for better air circulation, further aiding in temperature regulation.

Certifications

Buy a product that has been tested and certified by reliable organisations such as OEKO-TEX, GOLS and GOTS. These are globally recognised bodies give certifications to products that have undergone rigorous testing for hazardous chemicals and meets certain standards for emissions, durability, material composition, and environmental sustainability.

Who needs a cooling topper?

Experts advise that when you wake up in a pool of sweat most mornings, it is time to try a cooling mattress topper. Sleep specialists says the most common sign that you may need a cooling bed is difficulty falling asleep or maintaining sleep.

Our body temperature also fluctuates while we sleep, but if you find yourself consistently waking up sweating, you might want to consider a cooling bed.

If you share a bed with someone who likes the room a lot hotter than you do, or they are naturally hot. A cooling mattress topper will save you from sleeping apart.

If your pajamas and covers are drenched by the time you wake up, it might be a sign of a bigger issue, especially if it happens a lot. A cooling mattress topper can help prevent health-related night sweats from disrupting your sleep.

If you have a back injury, a cooling mattress topper could aid in your recovery. There is also the risk of hurting your back and exacerbating your injury if you frequently toss at night in an attempt to get comfortable. Additionally, back problems such as sprains, strains, herniated discs, and arthritis may be accompanied by swelling and inflammation that become worse with heat retention. To ensure a peaceful rest consider adding a cooling mattress topper to your mattress.

Thickness

Most cooling mattress toppers are three or two inches thick. Also the choice of the topper’s thickness is determined by size, the heavier person the thicker it should be. And if you are on the light side, a two inch one will suffice.