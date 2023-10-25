How to clean your mattress at home

Do you remember the last time you cleaned that comfortable orthopedic mattress? I am not talking about the occasional spot clean when you spill something on it, but a good deep clean. We spend countless hours nestled in the comfort of our beds oblivious to the dust and sweat that accumulate over time. Experts recommend deep cleaning our mattresses at least twice a year. Here are simple yet effective techniques you can use to clean your mattress from home.

To remove dust

Whether you have allergies or not, inhaling dust can lead to nasal congestion, itchy or watery eyes and throat irritation, among the numerous effects. Cleaning your mattress will also help keep dust mites at bay. Dust mites are tiny insect-like pests that feed on the skin cells you shed each night. Given that we shed millions of skin cells weekly, a typical mattress hosts tens of thousands of these dust mites, eagerly anticipating their next nourishing meal. According to Sleepopolis.com, every individual releases half a glass of sweat every night. The sweat goes right into the surface of the mattress, making it a moist breeding ground for bacteria. Cleaning the mattress will help to remove sweat, which keeps it fresh.

What you need

You will need a vacuum cleaner, hydrogen peroxide, baking soda (at least three boxes, if they are small or more if you have a big bed), cleaning towels, clear dish soap (coloured liquid soap may stain your mattress). You will also need a spray bottle, toothbrush, vinegar, a sifter (optional), and essential oil (optional).

Before you start, it is important to know that newer stains will come off more quickly than old ones that have been on the mattress for years. Also, older stains might remain visible after cleaning, but that does not mean the stain is not clean. You also need to be patient, as it will not take just a few minutes, especially with stains.

Method

Start by thoroughly vacuuming your mattress with a handheld vacuum cleaner. This will help get rid of that first layer of dust, dead skin and any other unseen particles hanging out on the surface of your mattress. A vacuum cleaner works best because it extracts dust from the interior of the mattress as well. After vacuuming, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda all over your mattress, spread it around evenly and let it sit on the mattress for about an hour. Baking soda is a natural deodorant that will help to remove any unpleasant odour from the mattress.

Once it has sat for a while, use your vacuum cleaner again to remove the baking soda. Your mattress will be odour-free. If you notice the odour is still lingering, repeat the process. You can do this occasionally, whenever you notice your mattress is not smelling as fresh as you want it to.

Stains

To remove stains, you will need a cleaning solution, which you will use to spot clean each stain on the mattress. In your empty spray bottle, add one cup of hydrogen peroxide, one cup of cold water and some clear dishwashing soap, and shake well to mix. This solution is not hazardous, so you can touch it with your hands. If you do not have hydrogen peroxide, you can use a tablespoon of baking soda and a tablespoon of salt mixed in water.





Spray the cleaning solution in small amounts on each stain. Then, using a cleaning towel, give the stained area a light scrub in a circular motion. You can also use a small brush with soft bristles to clean. After cleaning, use a clean, dry towel to dry and absorb any moisture.

Mattresses hate water, so use the cleaning solution sparingly, on each stain. Mattresses, especially memory foam models, do not do well with moisture. If water or moisture enters the mattress and does not dry, it can break the materials it is made of and promote mold growth. Then let it aerate. If possible, you can place it near the window to expose it to the sun.

Tough stains

For tougher stains and stronger odours such as those from urine, spray the cleaning solution with hydrogen peroxide all over your mattress and check for dry spots with your hands to make sure the whole surface is covered.

Then sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda onto the mattress, rub the baking soda in with a cleaning towel. By this point, you will notice a firm paste has formed on your mattress.

With this method, it is best to let your mattress sit overnight for the cleaning solution to take full effect. (Use this method only if you have a vacuum cleaner). After at least eight hours, scrub your mattress with a soft toothbrush to break up the baking soda residue.

Remove all the residue using a vacuum cleaner. You may have to vacuum it a few times to make sure all the baking soda residue is gone.

Your mattress is now clean, and to keep it that way clean, put a mattress protector, before you put your bed sheets. A mattress protector is a removable bedding accessory designed to encase and protect a mattress. It acts as a barrier between the mattress and external elements, safeguarding it from spills, stains and dust mites, among others.

Important tip