Prime

Follow these interior design trends with caution

Some homeowners want a crisp look and may end up removing the stair banister. PHOTO/unsplash.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

While some house design trends look attractive online and in the magazines, in reality, they can be problematic because they are fleeting and not worth the investment. Some may be impractical, often outright dangerous and a total eyesore. Beware, some home modifications could also be in violation of local building regulations.

When designing a house, more so those that desire to do it by themselves, hours on Pinterest may seem like a remedy. Yes, the various ideas these mood boards have to offer cannot be underrated. However, when one is not well versed in designing a house, Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at Concept MacFaj says they will want to pick from the current trends. “Trends do not always stick around, usually changing owing to very many prevailing factors. For example, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are advocating for bigger homes to allow for families to do as much as possible from indoors. However, if you have a small plot, a big home is impossible.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.