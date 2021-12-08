Follow these interior design trends with caution

When designing a house, more so those that desire to do it by themselves, hours on Pinterest may seem like a remedy. Yes, the various ideas these mood boards have to offer cannot be underrated. However, when one is not well versed in designing a house, Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at Concept MacFaj says they will want to pick from the current trends. “Trends do not always stick around, usually changing owing to very many prevailing factors. For example, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are advocating for bigger homes to allow for families to do as much as possible from indoors. However, if you have a small plot, a big home is impossible.

For that couple whose children have left the nest, a big home only adds a burden to them unless they have other occupants to house,” he shares. Obonyo adds that while some trends may turn out right, others will make a home either dangerous or an eyesore. “On the other end, some are fast fleeting- here today and gone tomorrow thus not worth the investment. It is, therefore, preferable to have a better understanding of your style and thus take your pick from classic designs and materials which have stood the test of time,” he advises.

That said, here are some designs that one ought to pick with caution:

Open-concept bathrooms

Once hotels embraced spa-inspired bathrooms, many designers wanted to incorporate that trend in homes which we cannot deny looks amazing. However, Herman Ssaazi, an interior designer shares that the style comes with forfeiting privacy as solid walls have been replaced by glass. “While one may say they will keep doors shut to ensure no child walks in as they please, that removes the careless abandon one should enjoy in their home. What happens when you forget to lock the bedroom door? With this design, it might also become difficult to recreate the sanctuary as real walls do. Additionally, there is a possibility of increasing the moisture levels within the bedroom in the absence of walls. That could lend your room a musty smell and facilitate the growth of mould on the bedroom walls,” he shares.

Removing stair banisters

While one may want to achieve a crisp look thus removing the banisters, Obonyo says not only is it dangerous but against building regulations. “Agreeably, there are some stairs that may lack a banister, however, it is imperative that if one has more than four stairs, they install a stair banister. Imagine what would happen when children are running up and down the stairs and one pushes the other in the absence of a banister? How about your elderly parent having nowhere to grip as they move to their room in your sleek home? The idea of getting rid of this form of protection is not advisable at all,” he shares. That said, there are stairs that have a handrail attached to the wall and in this case, the choice to have it to the wall or on the stair edge is determined by the residents of your home. “If the home has children or elderly people, putting it on the edge of the stairs will afford them more protection,” Obonyo explains.

Very bold colours

There is always a colour of the year and while some are neutral, others are bold. Cyrus Mutaawe, a painter says bold colours usually go hand-in-hand with a bold personality. “That said, being very bold in your colour choices, say lime green, fire engine red for so long is not such a good idea. One way to tone it down is to work with complementary colours such as white. The other is to make an even bolder step to opt for neutral shades as these are varied, lend warmth to the space, and are timeless,” he shares. Mutaawe says colour choice also flows into the accessories and furniture and neutral colours are more practical.

Carpeted bathrooms

It might give a picturesque sight when newly done, as long as it is not pink, green or their colour cousins. However, Ssaazi says having a carpeted bathroom is not practical. “From the steam owing to a hot bath, the droplets that fly off your body as you bathe to the dripping as your dry up, your carpet will surely soak up. That is a recipe for mould and mildew to take root in your bathroom which affects the bathroom environment while also allowing for disease incubation,” he says. Ssaazi says if one desires a coloured look, they can achieve it with coloured tiles.

Marble use

The thought of having marble in one’s house conjures images of opulence, uniqueness, variety, and an earthy feel in one package. However, some pick it out as their material of choice without understanding a few facts. “For example, marble is porous, easily absorbing liquids which will, with time, damage and discolour it. Marble is also fragile thus easily damaged yet due to its uniqueness, replacement is not easy. That is not forgetting the big price tag it carries, high maintenance costs and one that does not favour people that love DIY projects. Therefore, while it will make your space ooze elegance, you need to factor in a lot before you go for it,” Obonyo shares.

He adds that some would love to have marble from the ceiling to the floor of a room but that makes the place look somewhat cold. “Material variation coupled with the colour and texture each material carries is the bedrock of designing your space. Therefore, having marble from top to bottom robs your space of variety,” he shares.

Minimal storage space

Storage space is very important in a house as that helps to avoid clutter among other things. That ranges from linen storage space, pantry, cleaning item or broom closets to kitchen cabinetry. However, Ssaazi says some houses have this space in small portions. “Minimal storage space means things will be stuffed in boxes which makes access difficult. Others may be put on every available surface which leads to clutter and at times an invitation for insects and rodents to find habitation, more so in clothes. Efforts to create as much storage space as possible ought to be made as that also ensures safety since children will not easily play with items such as medicines or cleaning products,” he shares.

While being trendy is amazing, it is important that homeowners and designers think through some trends to ascertain if they are dependable, safe and easy to work with in case of maintenance.

Marble