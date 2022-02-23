Items to rid your kitchen of immediately

It is often said that the kitchen is the heart of any home. That is not only true because food sustenance comes from there but because it gathers people and things. Some of these things lead to clutter build-up leaving the place dishevelled. From mail, magazines, misplaced items, you will have it all. No wonder, some drawers become dumping ground for a screw, lost lids and so much more.

Could that be why some people opt for open cabinetry? However, such may not be applicable in every locale for various reasons such as dust, and space limitations. That said we need a clutter-free kitchen and here are some items you should get rid of immediately:

Utensils and condiments from takeouts

With a takeout brought home are items that one may not necessarily use up. In the case of utensils, some opt to wash them contrary to their intended use. Joyce Mirembe, a homeowner says it is not uncommon to find takeout cutlery, salt, sugar and ketchup sachets in homes.

“Some of these, such as ketchup might expire before use while the cutlery is such a disgrace to keep in your home. Some of these are chipped but people continue keeping them with the excuse that children will use them. However, you are sowing the seed of a hoarder because these are disposable items. Besides, there is no need to keep amassing the salt and ketchup yet you already have what you have bought for home use,” she says. Getting rid of these will greatly deal with clutter in your kitchen.

Similar cooking tools

Imagine having three bottle openers, four knives (for the same use), and three frying pans of a similar size in one drawer. These items are taking up a lot space yet serve the same function.

“You will not use all the frying pans as you make an omelette on a Monday morning. However, these are taking up space that would have otherwise been used for other cooking tools. It is better for you to have a range of cooking tools with different uses. For example, intead of three peeling knives, have a set of knives where each serves a different purpose,” Jonah Musinguzi, a homeowner shares. In instances of say three bottle openers, keep two away for a time when more than one is needed.

Lidless containers

Over the years, the kitchen has amassed containers some of whose lids have gotten lost. The other category is ill-fitting lids. Now is the ideal time to toss them out. Musinguzi says this case is akin to having several socks lying around without a partner.

“They are useless and the only solution is to get rid of them.” He says the same goes for travel mugs that are leaking or whose lids are lost. The options is to get rid of them so that you avoid accidents owing to leaks.

Faulty blenders and mixers

What is a blender whose blades are no longer working doing in your kitchen? How about a hand mixer whose beaters are out of sight? Mirembe says many homeowners are attached to small appliances even after they are no longer useful.

“If you cannot fix it or it frequently breaks down shortly after being fixed it, it is time to let go. The same goes for those that you take long to fix. The delay is sign enough for it to go,” she says.

Sponges and stained dish towels It is time to toss away that dishwashing sponge that is now squishy and has outlived its usefulness. “It has become a double-dealer working as a cleaning component as well as a habitat for microorganisms. Just get a new one. The same goes for dishtowels that are now stained so much that you do not want your guests to see them. Rather than stash them in the drawer for later use, get rid of them or relegate them to surface cleaning,” Erina Opolot, a homeowner, shares.

Old herbs and spices

The desire to buy more herbs and spices is almost every food lover’s delight. It is a joy that there is always enough to spice up your dishes. However, Opolot says there is a tendency of buying and forgetting about one or two that are already in your collection.

“When was the last time you used your basil or cloves? Regardless of the fact that they are dried, there is an expiry date beyond which they lose potency or even mould. Pay attention to these, often going through your supply to ensure that they are still usable. It will also help you not to buy more when there is still some to use,” she advises.

Rancid oils and butters

Reaching out for that olive oil can, you desire to make a salad dressing. However, the outside of the bottle is so sticky, it speaks of the condition of the contents. Musinguzi says most vegetable oils easily get spoilt.

“For example, if you keep oils in the way of light, they get spoilt faster. Additionally, continuous use of the oil makes it reach heating point thus easily gets spoilt. It helps to keep oils such as walnut in cool and dark places to better their shelf life. It is also important to note that some oils such as avocado oil and peanut butter take six months and three months respectively before they become rancid. Get rid of oils gone bad as they will affect the overall taste of your food,” he advises.

Expired condiments

These include ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard sauce, and salad dressing. Opolot says some of these are only used once in a while. “Therefore, chances are the next time you reach out for the tin, the contents will have gone bad. If you see the contents of the bottle separating, or looking discoloured, it is time to toss them away,” she says.

Leftovers

While the thought of throwing out those leftover French fries feels like someone has punched your chest, not all leftovers are good for you. Opolot says reheating fast foods, even in a microwave is not healthy.