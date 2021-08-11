Safely remove mosquitoes from your home

Certain species of mosquitoes transmit disease in their bites. Among the most deadly is the female anopheles mosquito whose bite may cause malaria. This is one of the key reasons why we must make every effort to keep them out of our homes. It is not always an easy job and here is how you can do it safely.

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

The best way to control mosquitoes is to terminate their multiplication. Therefore, Alvin Andrew Muhumuza, operations manager, Advance Exterior Kleaning Solutions and Fumigation Services, says you need to do away with stagnant water. “This includes discarding tins that harbour water, covering water sources such as water tanks as well as pouring oil on water puddles if you cannot easily get rid of them,” he advises.

However, there are other methods to deal with mosquitoes. The active methods include:

Spraying

While there are several chemicals on the market that repel and kill the mosquitoes, Muhumuza says there are several defective chemicals so one may have their premises fumigated and yet see no lasting results. “We are now seeing several clients who, after a week or two of fumigation against mosquitoes, return with the same complaint. More to that, some sprays cause allergies so it is important for a fumigation company to inquire about such; whether anyone in the household suffers from allergic reactions to fumigants,” he shares.

Mosquito-traps

The procedure involves creating a V-neck tin and inserting chemicals into the tin. “The chemicals include yeast, brown sugar and a little hot water to cause the emission of a gas which attracts the mosquitoes into the tin and they die. However, for best results, you must change the chemical composition of the tin almost every two weeks. We have good reports among those where we have used them,” he shares

Advertisement

You can also keep mosquitoes out by sealing possible points of entry for mosquitoes gaining access to your house. This can be done by installing screens or fine mesh nets in your windows, ventilators and main doorways. When doing this, take note of the mesh size to ensure you do not get duped into installing mesh that is big enough for mosquitoes to go through. If you do not pay attention during the construction and house finishing, you could end up with useless window mesh with spaces so big that mosquitoes can get through.

Once you have all the right mesh installed in the ventilation, at entry and exit points, ensure to close main doors when evening comes. As it tends to get warm in the evenings, you could leave some windows open if you have installed the right window mesh.

Repellents

If you must spend time outside the house in the evening, you need some protection from mosquitoes. A mosquito net will protect you while you sleepbut how does one deal with the mosquitoes buzzing around during the evening while one watches TV or enjoys the breeze on the verandah? This is where repellents come in. Repellents are available in many forms including: liquid, cream, oil and natural or plant repellents.

Muhumuza says this is a personal favourite and he has seen it work so well for him and his family. “One of my children who is currently seven did not get malaria until he was six because we were effectively using skin repellents,” he intimates.

Coils and incense sticks

The mosquito coil, a combustible roll of material designed to smoulder as it releases smoke, is an old and tested method of driving mosquitoes out of the room. Some people might object to the smell or the resulting smoke. To ensure safety, keep the room well-ventilated and check that you are not allergic to any of the ingredients of the mosquito coil or burning incense stick.

LED mosquito traps: This is the most recommended method because it is very effective for the rooms and balconies as well. “The only challenge is you always want to go with a recommended brand; Europe market is ideal,” he advises.

Biological methods: While he has never used this method, Muhumuza says he has heard about its effectiveness. “People advocate for the planting of trees such as the neem tree to help in repelling mosquitoes,” he shares.

Precautions

There is an uptrend of mosquitoes during the rainy season in that even when you fumigate, the effectiveness of the chemical is affected by the rains. Muhumuza therefore says it is very crucial for people to use certified fumigators. “Clients need to ask their fumigator if they have undergone the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAAIF) certification and show proof so that they can be able to do an effective job. Once certified, they have an educated or informative view of the nature of the assignment. For example, during the rainy season, this person will know that it is of no use to fumigate if it is going to rain as the rains will wash away the chemical,” he shares.

Caution

There is an uptrend of mosquitoes during the rainy season in that even when you fumigate, the effectiveness of the chemical is affected by the rains. Alvin Andrew Muhumuza, the operations manager, Advance Exterior Kleaning Solutions, therefore says it is very crucial for people to use certified fumigators. “Clients need to ask their fumigator if they have undergone the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAAIF) certification and show proof so that they can be able to do an effective job. Once certified, they have an educated or informative view of the nature of the assignment. For example, during the rainy season, this person will know that it is of no use to fumigate if it is going to rain as the rains will wash away the chemical,” Muhumuza shares.

Caution

Repellent guide:

Read and follow the label directions to ensure proper use; be sure you understand how much to apply.

Apply repellents only to exposed skin and/or clothing. Do not use under clothing.

Do not apply near eyes and mouth, and apply sparingly around ears.

When using sprays, do not spray directly into face; spray on hands first and then apply to face.

Never use repellents over cuts, wounds, or irritated skin.

Do not spray in enclosed areas.

Avoid breathing a spray product.

Do not use it near food.

Also:

Check the label to see if there are warnings about flammability. If so, do not use around open flames or lit cigarettes.

After returning indoors, wash treated skin and clothes with soap and water.

Do not use any product on pets or other animals unless the label clearly states it is for animals.

Most insect repellents do not work against lice or fleas.

Store insect repellents safely out of the reach of children, in a locked utility cabinet or garden shed.

www.epa.gov