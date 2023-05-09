Save power and kitchen time with a slow cooker

A slow cooker also known as a crock pot, is an electric appliance that simmers food at a low temperature over a long period of time. Because of this low-and-slow method, slow cookers are great for breaking down and tenderising large pieces of meat such as pot roasts or beef stews. This results in tender and juicy meats, rich and flavourful stews and deliciously simmered soups, casseroles, and even desserts.

A slow cooker, is the opposite version of a pressure cooker. The main difference between the two is that a slow cooker cooks food slowly at a low temperature, while a pressure cooker cooks food quickly at a high temperature.

Why you should get one

Slow cookers, are excellent time-saving kitchen appliances more so the high tech automated ones. You can prepare flavourful beef stew by simmering it without having to worry about regulating the heat every other time as you would with your regular cooking. This gives you the leeway to do to something else while cooking, you can even move out for abit if you have to. This is especially helpful for busy individuals who have limited time to spend in the kitchen, but still want to enjoy delicious, healthy meals.

Slow cookers use less energy than conventional ovens or cooker stoves. The long, slow cooking process means that less electricity is needed to cook the food, making slow cookers an energy-efficient choice.

They also preserve the nutritional content of the food. When you cook food at high temperatures such as frying or grilling, you can break down essential vitamins and minerals in the food. Slow cooking, on the other hand, helps to preserve the nutritional content of the food. The low temperature and extended cooking time allow the food to retain more of its vitamins and minerals, resulting in a more nutritious meal.

They improve flavour. Slow cooking allows the flavors of the ingredients to meld together, creating a richer, more complex flavour than other cooking methods. The long, slow cooking process allows the flavours to develop and deepen over time, resulting in a more flavourful and tastier meal.

Slow cooking also tenderises meat, and will get those tough cuts falling of the bones. The collagen in the meat breaks down over time, resulting in a tender and juicy dish.

This means thateven that hard textured meat can be cooked till it is soft and nice without wasting a lot of energy, whether it electricity or charcoal.

They are also versatile and will cook a wide variety of meals, including soups, stews and rice. This means you can enjoy a wide range of dishes without having to invest in multiple kitchen appliances.

They also safe to use. They are also designed to operate at low temperatures, which reduces the risk of burns and other accidents. Even if you leave it unattended to for long periods of time.

Downside

Slow cookers as the name suggests, are generally slow. You cannot rely on a slow cooker when you want to prepare a quick meal.

On most occasions, the minimum time required to prepare most slow cooker recipes is usually three to four hours, which means you cannot cook fast foods if your hunger cannot wait.

Types of slow cookers

There are two types of slow cookers/crock pots, Round crock pots and oval crock pots.

Round crock pots are the more traditional and common shape, found in a range of sizes from one quart to six quarts. They are typically more affordable than their oval counterparts, making them an attractive option for those on a budget. Round slow cookers are best suited for soups, stews, and casseroles, as their shape allows for even heat distribution around this liquid-based food.

Oval crock pots

These are specifically designed to accommodate larger, bulky cuts of meat, such as whole chickens, lamb shanks, and large roasts. Their elongated shape provides more space for these dishes, and they work well with the pot-in-pot cooking method.

Oval slow cookers are generally found in six and seven quart sizes and tend to be more expensive than round ones.

The versatility and capacity they offer for large meals make them a popular choice for many cooks. You can find slow cookers in kitchenware stores around Kampala and in supermarkets as well. They cost Shs 250,000 and above.

How to use a slow cooker