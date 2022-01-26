Novelist Kakwenza released

Authorities in Uganda have released an author accused of offensive communication against the First family, a Constitutional watchdog informed.

"Ugandan novelist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was released this morning and is being taken for medical attention," the Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG) said in a brief Twitter statement.

The 33-year-old activist was on Tuesday allegedly picked up from Kitalya Prison despite an earlier Buganda Road Court- release order, sparking uproar on social media.

Mr Kakwenza's lawyer, Mr Kiiza, on Tuesday told journalist that his client had been "kidnapped" by military men, prompting the European Union (EU) and the United States to "call for his release, consistent with the magistrate's order."

"We also continue to monitor closely actions by individuals to undermine rule of law & democracy in Uganda," the US Mission in Uganda wrote.

The US further emphasized that "in democratic societies, rule of law and judicial independence must be respected, especially by security agencies."