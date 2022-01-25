Novelist Kakwenza re-arrested, says lawyer 

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija

New Content Item (16)
New Content Item (7)

By  Betty Ndagire  &  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • Charged with offensive communication, Mr Kakwenza had early January 25 successfully obtained bail from Buganda Road Court.  

  • The author's case has attracted international attention and diplomats from the United States and the European Union were present in court on Tuesday. 

Lawyers for a Ugandan writer charged with insulting the country's ruling family said their client was unlawfully detained on Tuesday in defiance of a court order for his release issued just hours earlier.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.