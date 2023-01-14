Childhood friends rocking business

Peas in a pod. Sharon Watenga and joy chelangat are two childhood friends and entrepreneurs, who passionate about helping those in need. They share their story with Olivier Mukaaya.

SHARON

Tell us about yourself?

I am Sharon Watenga, a beautician by profession. I love Charity and run a charity organization called black is Gold Foundation. It is something I started in 2019, it is self-funded but I always get a hand from a few people from the community.

How do you describe Joy?

Joy is a kind soul with whom we have a lot in common, she’s loyal, social and real.

Have you always been close?

No, but we still got close when we were younger and have managed to stay together regardless of time and distance. She is currently in Kampala, I am in Mbale but we still see each other every month.

Hobbies

We both do charity, love cooking and traveling.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

Not really, but sometimes I push her a lot when it comes to making developmental decisions.

How often do you argue?

Every time, we meet there must be an argument but it’s always fun and short. She’s big headed sometimes.

If you got a call that she is in jail, what crime would come to your mind?

That could obviously be a fight in a bar, especially when she’s high. She is stubborn when drunk.

How different and alike are you?

I think we are 70 per cent alike and 30 per cent different.

What can you do that she can’t?

Well, she’s a nurse and I am a beautician, we are different that means I can’t do what she does best.

Do you have a nickname for her?

I usually call her Sheebah because she has her smile and character.

What things are you both bad at?

We are not good at faking, we are always real and very straight forward.

What habits would you change about her if you could?

She shouts a lot when she’s mad, I wish I could change that.

Who has more friends?

She does because I’am picky with friends.

Craziest things you did together?

One time, she had an idea of selling a baby for a car. At that time we were still working to get things in place, we admired cars and she knew a lot about the different types, she almost knew every car that passed by. So, we were talking about getting a car but also wondered about its maintenance. That’s when she suggested we could sell a baby, it was my son she was talking about.

What are your biggest memory of her?

Every time we meet there’s a new developmental idea and I love that about us.

Joy

Tell us about yourself?

I am Joy Chelangat an entrepreneur, graduate in public health nursing and a mother.

How would you describe Sharon?

Sharon is my childhood friend, a hardworking businesswoman who runs many businesses such as a salon, bar, charity and a farm among others.

Were you always close?

We have always been close.

Hobbies

We both enjoy working because we know it pays.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

I have never felt like we are competing but instead, we encourage each other to push up and work harder.

How often do you argue?

I think once in a while like maybe once a year but not on serious things just something but after we make up and continue with business.

If you got a call that Sharon is in jail, what crime would come to mind?

Maybe trying to make cash….. but I don’t see any to be honest.

How different are you?

I think we are 75 per cent alike and 25 per cent different because we have a lot in common.

What can you do that she can’t?

I let go easily.

Any nicknames?

Black is gold.

What things are you both bad at?

We can’t keep fake friends.

What did you most fight about as children?

Boyfriends, it was silly but we used to fight about that a lot.

Who has more friends?

I believe Sharon does have more friends than I do because she is a go getter and naturally friendly.

Who reads more?

She does.

Craziest things you did together?

There was a time when we beat up a woman who didn’t like us at some party.

What are your biggest memory of her?

It was Sharon’s birthday. I knew she rarely celebrates birthdays because her parents never used to do birthdays. Surprisingly, this was her first birthday party so she was very nervous though we had a lot of fun.

What has changed about her as you grew older?

Sharon has become wiser.

How far can you go to help her?

I would go as far as I could to help her.

