Disagreement is human and the life blood of progress

Falling in love has never been easily accepted among the so-called civilized society. Instead of the head-over-heels and butterfly in your stomach kind of love, civilized people favour caution and calculation. This is why many marriages among the elite are arranged on grounds of convenience, social status, religion or just sheer snobbishness.

These are marriages that have so many layers and conflicting purposes that it does not come as a shock when their fruits become nothing but evil. This is why when at the turn of the millennium, a new suitor presented himself, many Ugandans fell hard.

Those who were of age had started noticing that our carefully arranged marriage with the old man was turning sour. The younger ones wanted someone they could call their own; someone who would not judge them for not having been part of the misituni heroes. The less affluent who did not want to be part of UPC, could not afford the Democratic Party because it looked like a party only wealthy people could afford. That left the Conservative Party, which we were not sure admitted members, since it seemed to have one member; Ken Lukyamuzi , whose parliamentary seat was always granted.

So, it was a relief when a suitor came along in the shape of the tall, dark and handsome Rt. Col. Dr Warren Kizza Besigye Kifefe. His Reform Agenda (RA) was such a breath of fresh air, which showed in its broader appeal. As its slogan stated, it was indeed One Uganda, One people as all tribes of Uganda found acceptance at Najjanankumbi.

Dr Besigye was also the kind of leader you felt comfortable with; well-spoken and knowledgeable. I know many non-supporters who agreed with his ideology but would not convert because of the strong bonds they had with other political affiliations.

So, it was a shock when we realised that things were not as they appeared to us within our beloved marriage. Of course the cynics, those who always preach caution had a field day reminding us who believed in the union “I told you so.”

However, as the blue team try reorganise themselves, I am reminded even more strongly that the fall of a man is not his end. Instead of wasting this experience, let us take these lessons to heart.

Action is better than no action

In as much as it may seem that the FDC was a foray in futility, there is a lot that has been achieved in terms of political awareness and above all, providing Ugandans with a choice among many competing alternatives. The ultimate goal may not have been achieved and it is not for lack of trying, but many subsequent generations can benefit from the preceding generation’s efforts.

For me, the most important accomplishment is that although they might have failed, at least they dared to try. They dared to share their beliefs with others and had enough faith in themselves to strike out against all odds.

So, what does that mean to you on an individual level? If you find something you believe in, do not let past mistakes or failures discourage you from going for it. Try one more time; send out that application, tear the regret letter even today. Talk once more to that child. Give that relationship the benefit of doubt one last time.

Disagreement is human

Why do we get surprised to see former bosom buddies disagreeing so bitterly? Disagreement is a very human emotion and unless people have been brainwashed, they are most unlikely to have a singular belief. Believe it or not, alternative ideas are the life blood of progress.

Just as Dr Besigye once observed, silence is appropriate in a graveyard. If something is not right, do something about it. Do not be afraid to use alternative ideas to bring change, progress and growth since every day is an opportunity to get better.

Do not fear to diversify

For years, FDC’s main focus was regime change in Uganda, but since this has eluded it for years now, why not use the influence they have for other positive changes such as availing quality education for the masses. I believe if every FDC member sponsored one child to get quality education, we would see a big change in the country.

The truth is that even though regime change may seem as a great cause, if and when it happens, it will not solve the biggest problems that Uganda faces today. It will not reduce pollution, improve literacy or skill our youth and these are all causes that we can all get involved in and make a difference.

As a strong proponent of evolution and the potency of natural selection, I have faith that with time, a deeper sense of moral responsibility in matters private and public will once again be more valuable.

But to achieve this objective will require a citizenry that recognises and rejects the self-serving, wicked, interference of a calculating and corrupt system.

This cannot be achieved without someone taking the responsibility to change the narrative to these noble values. Therefore, do not let this very public implosion of a once ideal system deter you from joining other organisations working towards the good of our society.

Remember, there is no individual or system that is absolutely perfect; they are bound to fail at some point. Therefore, do not forget to credit them when they do good just as I am sure you will sufficiently censure them when they fail.