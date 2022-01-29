Prime

Katoosa consecrated rocks: Such a blessing for Christians

Some of the Christians prostrate on the rock to say their prayers on Thursday  in Katoosa. The rocks were consecrated in the remembrance of Uganda Martyrs. PHOTOS | ALEX ASHABA.

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Rocks of ages. Rocks in Katoosa, Kyenjojo District used to be a place where traditionalists offered their sacrifices until Fort Portal Diocese bought the land and consecrated the rocks in remembrance of the Uganda Martyrs. Every January 27, the faithful make pilgrimages to the place, writes Alex Ashaba.

On a Thursday sunny morning of January 27, at Katoosa Catholic Parish located about two kilometres from Kyenjojo Town on Kyenjojo-Kagadi Road, one is welcomed by the newly-constructed church structure. It is Katoosa Catholic Parish.

