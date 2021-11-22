Layzell left Pentecostal legacy

 The Layzell family in 1959. Source: Gospel of Power by Hugh and Audrey Layzell. Photo / Courtesy

By  Claire Balungi

What you need to know:

  • Missed. Hugh Layzell pioneered work for Pentecostal movement in Uganda, writes Claire Balungi.

Before he succumbed to old age at 93 on September 22, pastor and missionary Hugh Layzell had made a remarkable milestone in Uganda. This was from 1960 and the subsequent years in the Pentecostal Church. 

