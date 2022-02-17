Church to State: In Luwum’s name stop ongoing torture

Vice President Jessica Alupo (3rd right), First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga (2nd right) and other government officials with some of the members of Janani Luwum family during celebrations to mark Janani Luwum Day at Kololo in Kampala on February 16, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba says eliminating cruelty allegedly perpetrated by State operatives, and enforcing accountability, would make the annual tribute to the slain prelate “meaningful”.

The Church of Uganda has asked the government to conclusively investigate and end reported cases of torture of civilians, many of them political opponents and critics.
Speaking yesterday at the 45th commemoration of the martyrdom of archbishop Janani Luwum, archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu said eliminating cruelty allegedly perpetrated by State operatives, and enforcing accountability, would make the annual tribute to the slain prelate “meaningful”.

