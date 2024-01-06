Unrealistic New Year resolutions ever made

Dave Khayangayanga,

Principal housing officer, Ministry of Lands

“I thought of building apartments as a way of generating income as my retirement approaches but the cost of the apartments involves a lot of money,” Khayangayanga says, adding that the timeframe of a New Year resolution makes it difficult to build in a year.

“A year can end before finishing the project but you try to put the money in starting the foundation,”he notes.

Khayangayanga adds that it is important to realise that a project needs more money to be invested.

“A better option would be setting up a side business that can create more money,”Khayangayanga notes.

“I have learnt that in life we need to be realistic, measure what we want to do and the means to achieve it or else you start chasing the wind,” he notes.

Khayangayanga adds that a big resolution can be spread over time in stages. For example, “The first stage in the first year, stage two in the second year,” he explains.

Ben Mwine,

Media Personality

“In 2023, I had planned to lose some weight, get out of debt and have another child but interestingly they have not worked out,” Mwine says.

He adds that he has learnt to put more effort and be more deliberate.

“I am not giving up anytime soon. I plan to try again this year,” he notes.

Alice Kansiime ,

Training Consultant and Business Coach

“I thought I would be able to better my saving habits. I started well and along the way I used up all my savings,” Kansiime explains. She adds that she thought she would add another source of income but it was not possible.

Kansiime has learnt to be realistic with herself and to set goals she can achieve although it is okay to aim high.

“Never compare yourself with others because everyone has their own role to play in life,” she adds.

Kansiime has to make sure she is doing the right things, planting the right seeds in the respective seasons and being patient.

“Plant when you do not feel like it when you are tired and drained, when you are the only one remaining in the garden and all have left you alone,”she adds.

Asan Oyuk,

Minister at Glory of God Restoration Ministries

“The New Year comes with excitement and joy that cannot be hidden. There is zeal that someone develops that open to great opportunities,”Oyuk says.

Oyuk adds that as an individual, he has set his targets so high and developed a go-forward force, but by the hand of God he achieves the targets according to God’s will.

“There is a time I set out to study a course at an institute, but it became impossible because of the other factors that seemed to be of more value for that particular time,”he adds.

“Many things came to my mind at the time I was not able to study, did I plan adequately? Was the time right ? Was it realistic,” he explains.

He learnt not to give up but keenly looks into the matter with more intention and clarity.

Resper Nyivuru,

System Analyst

Some years ago Nyivuru wanted to buy a car but she did not have the money needed.

“I wrote it down in my notebook as an act of faith and belief in God that it would happen,” Nyivuru says.

She explains that some resolutions have come to pass after five years. It has encouraged her knowing there is no time limit for resolutions. Even then, she has a tendency of carrying out resolutions for the New Year in case there are not done in the previous year.

“I have learnt that it is important to set specific goals and assign a timeline to them so that you know what you are working towards and you stay motivated to see the dream come to pass,” she explains.

Phiona Kanyange,

Lawyer at Fida-Uganda

“I believe I can do all things that I set my mind to. In 2022, I promised myself that I was going to be more intentional with my relationships, I have amazing family and friends but I can be introverted so I can go quiet,”Kanyange adds.

She says she made the resolution in forgetfulness of the upcoming Law Development Centre School year.

“The resolution was tossed in the water at the beginning from the start of the year to the end I was too busy reading, this is something I really want to do better though so for the coming year in 2024 it is one of my resolutions,” she explains.

She has learnt that while making New Year resolutions it is important to seek God’s mind before you cast anything in stone.