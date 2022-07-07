We share every secret of our lives

Jane

Briefly describe Shaky Rosha?

Wow this is a beautiful question to start with because it takes me back in time and all those beautiful memories. Well Shaky is a loving, caring, understanding, supportive, generous, warm hearted girl but most importantly a selfless person whom I can depend on all through my life. At whatever point I need support, shaky is consistently there for me.

Why that nickname for her?

The nickname Rosha began in high school. The day she reported we easily connected and our names matched. She is mbatudde and I am Ntabadde. As the friendship grew we realized we would get something fancy so we combined both names shaky and Rose to make it Rosha as this symbolized a true and strong foundation of our friendship. But we also call ourselves names like mush mellow, my coco, and my little bear, pumpkin.

Why do you consider her your best friend?

Shaky Rosha is my best friend because I had always loved to find someone who would sit down and listen to me, cry with me, encourage me, support me and she fits the picture. Rosha is always by my side no matter the distance and time.

Where did you meet and how long have you known her?

I have known her since 2014. That was in senior five to date which makes it nine years. We met in high school (Namilyango high school). Apparently she was a new student, very quiet and me being a talkative person I matched to her and welcomed her. We had a chat and she even agreed to put her grab in my suitcase and immediately shared her super with me

What have you conquered together?

Well we have not reached such high tides but at our level we have a lot we have conquered together.

What do you like about her?

Very many things but first is the love I receive from her. She is truly a heaven sent, special and a blessing to me. Second is the fact that she always encourages me to do better making me be a better person in life and always believes in me even when I feel low. And lastly the fact that she tolerates my craziness, she never gets tired of me.

What do you dislike about her?

Eeeh, i actually don’t know or even ever seen something to dislike about her.

You are in totally different careers, how do you harmonise your lifestyles especially now after school?

Well what I have learnt in our friendship is that no matter the distance we always get time for each other and one important aspect in our lives is communication. We make it a point to always talk every single day, that way we can always harmonise together because we never want to feel the space between us.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Well I can’t specifically mention but just so you know if she got someone messing with her trust me I won’t go easy on them.

What will you never forget about Shaky?

The daily sweet messages I always get from her. From the day we met she has always kept sending good loving messages that always brighten my day and by the way it’s something I cherish so much about her.

How far would you go for her?

Definitely as far as my legs, thoughts, body and soul would take me.

Have you ever fought?

Of course all friends will fight at some point, we have had a few misunderstandings but always make sure to solve them.

Shaky

How would you describe Jane Rose?

Getting to know Rose was magical in a way that she is an outgoing person, selfless and honest girl. She’s so social to everyone and mingles smoothly with whoever crosses her. She’s so loving, caring, supportive, a very good listener, energetic and loyal. In short Jane is the life and soul of a party. She’s a free spirit.

Where did you meet and how long have you known her?

I have known Jane Rose for nine years now. This was in 2014 when I had just joined a new school. She was the first person I talked to because I was learning the student culture and their ways. I was so quiet and barely spoke but during an introduction in our dormitory, I found out that our names resembled a bit as she is Ntabadde and am Mbatudde. So it brought me closer to her and I felt I found a sister.

Why do you consider her your best friend?

I consider Jane Rose my best friend because she has always cared for me endlessly from school. She never wanted teachers to beat me because I would faint due to my fear. She trusted me 100 % and was so sincere with me at all times. She judged me less only during my mistakes which was a lesson in my life nevertheless she loved me unconditionally. I love her to infinity.

What nickname do you call her and what is the story behind it?

Our nickname came from our names. As earlier described it was hard for teachers to differentiate between Mbatudde and Ntabadde but we found out that our given names were common so we wanted to make ourselves unique so I started by combining my name and hers. Rose and Shakira. I found out that the ‘Ro’ and the ‘Sha’ would come up with a Rosha and it was so sweet. She liked it and yah started calling ourselves Rosha till now.

What do you have in common?

Well we have a few things in common. We love gossiping about different things in our lives, especially people who are weird and strange, we also have the same colour taste i.e. blue, white and black only that I add one colour to the list that’s pink. We also love cooking and this is our favourite. Whenever we want to prepare something unusual if we are together we always catch up on YouTube and we find recipes. These are some of the things that we share in common.

We love music, dancing is part of us too. We live dancing shuffles on those classic oldies.

What do you like about her?