What change has Easter brought forth

Angella Babuleka Otim, Teacher: I am excited to have made it to this Easter albeit spoilt for choice of where to celebrate it from becasue my parents-in- law want me to have it in the village (Apac) yet my husband wanted us to have it at my mother’s place. Also, my sister-in-law wanted me to go to her home. As a newly wedded woman, this Easter has brought forth lots of love from my new beloved family. I thank God because not every woman gets what I have (the love).

Patricia Asiimwe, Businesswoman: Business has been down, to the extent of spending almost three to five days without sales because everyone is decrying the economic crisis blamed on the government but attributed to Russian invasion on Ukraine that caused the hike in fuel prices and majority of the items became expensive most, especially transport without forgetting school fees. I deal in women stuff such as bags, dresses and shoes and, I thank God that ever since I began fasting in Lent, I have seen God’s hand raising my daily sales, and people who owed my business paid. Thus, my finances have greatly improved.

Franklin Kigen Ochieng, Bank manager: Easter has come with an opportunity for me to show love just as Jesus did. Jesus taught us that loving God means loving your neighbour too (Mark 12:30-31). I ought to show love to our family, friends and the community. Christ demonstrated love among others through washing the feet of his disciples. During Lent, I gave to the needy strangers and other vulnerable people and I feel fulfilled. I wish everyone a happy Easter full of love.

GagamaGoo Kinene, Gospel artiste: As I celebrate with loved ones, I am reminded of the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in my relationships. The sacrifice Jesus made for me on the cross has renewed my faith and trust in God, inspiring me to live a life that honours Him. With a fresh start, I am grateful for the growth and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

Mathew Nkuubi, Actor: This Easter has come with blessings of a new network of people in my career. I am an actor as well as a model and it is during this time that I have got connected to people who want to work with me. It is also in this walk to Easter that I have managed to make what could afford me my first motor bike since I am a bike lover. And spiritually, Easter has brought me closer to God and trusting Him more than ever before. It is a season that has taught me a lot about my faith and so much more.

Anne Muhumuza, Homemaker: Easter is the ultimate symbol of hope and new beginnings. I chose to embrace new challenges with an open and curious mind as I cherish the blessings God bestows on me each new chapter of my life. It is a time to reflect on the sacrifice that Jesus made on the cross and be grateful for the salvation He brought for all of us. I am excited to be part of the global family of believers who share in this celebration of faith and love. It is important to note that, Easter reminds us that change is inevitable, but growth is optional.

Cranima Opio, Procurement officer: I used to behave differently but thank God I have got a new change in my life. I can now willingly give to the needy, forgive those who have wronged me and ask for forgiveness from the ones I have wronged. It was always hard for me to forgive until I realised that through Christ, the Grace is available and I am also bound to hurt somebody. Therefore, I have learnt to let go for God to do His part. It is during this period that I have come to realise that man cannot live on bread alone but on the word of God.