Amin asks for five years to organise country before holding elections

New president Idi Amin (centre) meets his troops after the 1971 coup against Milton Obote. PHOTOS | FILE

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • The new president said he had undertaken a detailed study of the political and economic organisation of the country with a view to making necessary improvements.

When Idi Amin assumed the office of President in 1971, he said he was not a politician, and was a man of few words.

