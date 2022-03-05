Capt Musa Obura Kassim, one of former president Idi Amin’s hatchet men, one time went on a shooting spree inside a room with 30 prisoners, killing them all. Illustrations/FILE 

|

Uganda’s hatchet men: The anatomy of torture

By  EMMANUEL MUTAIZIBWA 

What you need to know:

  • In the first of a two-part series on how the Justice Arthur Oder Commission of Inquiry looked into the issue of human rights abuses in post-independence Uganda, Emmanuel Mutaizibwa sketches a portrait of the anatomy of torture through the lens of its victims.

The men who ran Uganda’s torture dungeons had a common thread—they often wore plain-clothes, indulged in a hedonistic lifestyle and suffered bouts of impulsive rage. 

