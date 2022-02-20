Prime

Dogs don’t share bones; Ugandan motorists don’t share roads

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

  • If these guys really mean business, let them start with recording how special we are on this part of the planet and there is no better place to go than checking the traffic beauty.

There are these guys who run the Guinness World Records. We hear about them from time to time. And they really hate Ugandans. 

