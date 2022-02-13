Opposition leader Kizza Besigye covers his face after police fired pepper spray in his eyes in 2011. Besigye has twice fled into exile. PHOTO | FILE

The grim choice of exile, jail or torture for activists 

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • Independent Uganda’s first four presidents died in exile and all Uganda’s post-independent presidents, including President Museveni, have lived at one point in exile. Living in exile was not a choice but one imposed on them by those in power.

In his popular tune, Bizeemu (the things have resumed) singer Ronald Mayinja recounts the things that he says took President Museveni to fight in the Luweero jungles after the controversial 1980 general election. 

