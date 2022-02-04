Forced disappearances, torture by security forces undermine Uganda’s constitution –U.S

Left: National Unity Platform mobiliser Samuel Masereka is aided to walk at the party headquarters in Kamokya, Kampala, on January 31, 2022. Right: A close-up of some of the scars and wounds on Mr Masereka’s feet. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Job Bwire

  • Government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo described the torture as isolated incidents by undisciplined security personnel.
  • The United States’ statement, however, comes barely a day after Opposition Members of Parliament on Thursday walked out of a parliamentary session in protest of reported torture of citizens by security operatives, detention without trial, and missing supporters.

The United States Mission in Uganda has condemned what it termed as recurring credible accounts of forced disappearances, arbitrary detention and use of physical and mental torture against Ugandans by the country's security forces.

