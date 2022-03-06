Prime

We want to be known by the impact Makerere has on society – Nawangwe

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe. PHOTO | FILE

By  GILLIAN NANTUME

  • In engineering, we have the Kiira EV, the first electric vehicle manufactured in Africa, and now, we are putting up a big assembly plant to produce more electric vehicles.

The past 100 years have seen a number of milestones achieved by Makerere University, the oldest public university in the East African region, top of which has been the foray into research in the medical and engineering fields. But, what do the next 100 years hold for a university once described as the ‘Oxford of East Africa?’ Gillian Nantume spoke to the vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, about his dreams for the university.

