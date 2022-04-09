Heathens leave Pirates, Kobs fighting for crumbs

As Heathens host Jinja Hippos to grind down to the finish line, rivals Pirates and Kobs are left to fight for second place. Two points separate the two sides after Pirates’ home loss to Heathens last week let Kobs to leapfrog them on 66 points.

Heathens, who host Hippos today at Kyadondo Rugby Club, have operated a level beyond the pair.

Heathens’ six-point lead at the summit with a pair of games to play leaves rivals Pirates and Kobs with second place to fight for, two points separate them after Pirates’ home loss to Heathens last week allowed Kobs to move ahead of them on 66 points.

However, there is more to this fixture than just a second place berth. The hostility, rivalry, banter and unforgiving atmosphere matched by good rugby makes it a top act on any day.

“We have a big game coming up against Kobs, we need to finish strong,” Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told this paper after the defeat to Heathens.

Beating Kobs would get Pirates back to second place and something to drink to.

After losing two in three in the first round, Kobs have quietly gone about their business to get within six off Heathens. Pirates beat Kobs 17-13 when the two met at Legends in January , it was also the last time the latter lost a game.

“Come Saturday, we (Kobs) are feasting at Kings Park Bweyogerere,” is lock Michael Otto’s guess.

A Kobs feast at Kings Park is nothing new just like one of Sea Robbers at Legends, history suggests the two at times get vulnerable at home in this fixture.

Hippos step into Kyadondo this afternoon aware of their unforgiving hosts Heathens.

They are yet to lose a game and have bossed the league with different players picking their moments.

Reynolds Kato, Joseph Oyet, Santos Senteza, Michael Wokorach, Innocent Gwokto, Joachim Chisano, Lawrence Sebuliba and Aaron Ofoyrowth are all enjoying the season.

The reappearance of the experienced Chris Lubanga has given them more options on how to approach games.

