Heathens inch closer with Pirates dismissal

Inside a sunbaked Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere, Kelvin Balagadde’s try was converted by his captain Ivan Magomu early in the second half to give Stanbic Black Pirates a 13-10 lead over Heathens.

It was the scoreline many in the stands routed for as a Pirates win would slow down Heathens and make it a three horse race again in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

Like they have done many times this season, Heathens responded with 14 points to make it 23-13 – Timothy Kisiga’s try at the death only proving good enough for a bonus point.

In the end, Heathens had outdone themselves and now hold a six point lead at the top, a position that has become synonymous with their name.

At 72 points and undefeated, Heathens are almost there. They visit Hippos in Jinja, play Buffaloes at home and then head to the Legends to take on Kobs for the final game of the season.