Inside Wankulukuku glory and controversies

Torn apart. Mwesigwa (right) terminated title-winning coach Bbosa’s bromance with Wankulukuku on Tuesday. PHOTOs/Eddie CHICCO

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • Deservedly, the club MVP from the title winning season, Eric Kambale – he is also under Zac Sports – received Shs7m, same as Ivan Mayanja, who – those accusing Mwesigwa – claim he did not play that many games.
  • For a team that was coming off celebrating their best season in decades, alternate news just could not let them be. They had just edged Sudan’s Al Merrikh 2-1 in the first leg of the Caf Champions League at Kitende, and were due a return leg up north.

Even at not their brightest hour, no one can take away their honour of Ugandan and Cecafa champions.
Yes, it is seemingly sleeping away, although at 13 league games to go, and with a new man – James Odoch – at the helm, you cannot stop them dreaming again.

