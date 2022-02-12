Kagombes, Stepanovic confident as first round of Singleton Challenge starts

By Innocent Nahabwe and Luwum Adoch opting not compete again as a pairing in the Entebbe Singleton Golf Challenge, the knockout championship will automatically have new champions come the final in July.

The four-ball better-ball contest of the tournament’s Season VI enters the Round One stage where 64 pairings will compete across 32 matches at the par-71 course in Entebbe today.

With sights on the coveted trip to next January’s Dubai Desert Classic in UAE courtesy of Uganda Breweries and RwandAir, the field is raring to go.

Sean Kinsella and Dejan Stepanovic won the tournament qualifying round last month with the best aggregate score of 129 nett and with that, they pose a big threat when they meet Mark Rubatsimbira and Sam Kamugisha.

Like anyone entering the competition, we hope to do well,” said handicap 26 player Stepanovic.

“But for the being, we will stay focused, practice and try to give our opponents a run for their money,” the United Nations’ official added.

“One thing is for sure, whoever wins the Singleton this year, we will make sure to be on every Hole 19,” the Serbian added. His partner Kinsella, who is a professor at African Bible University, has a lower handicap at 17.

From the qualifiers, the Kagombes Charles and Edrae were the second best with a collated score of 133 nett and now open their quest against Mugisha Muntu and Paul Nsereko.

“We shall win,” said Edrae, a handicap 20 player who started playing in 2006. “I chose my partner who is my husband because I know his game and of course when it comes to travelling every month we go together. The draw is okay, we shall tussle it out,” she added.

Businessman Nahabwe has this time partnered with Robert Busingye, who won the 2019 title in company of Richard Lutwama. With that experience of the podium, they hope to get past Peter Wakholi and Edward Okech.

Then also, the 2018 lady winning pairing of Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime take their chemistry to Fred Kimbugwe and Joseph Kimani.

Yet, away from that, the clubhouse conversations during the 19th Hole prize giving ceremony christened by denim dress code tonight, will be shaped by the result from some other matches.

One of them is the contest between Entebbe club chairman Oscar Semawere and the cheeky Marvin Kagoro against Joseph Mubiru and Tonny Katamba.

“We know them, we will take it slow,” said Katamba, who works with the NTV’s marketing team.

Similarly, Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa and his partner Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka can only boss the evening if they see off William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga.