Singleton VI back to light up Entebbe

The light dimmed out on the fifth Singleton Challenge at Entebbe Golf Club earlier than expected last year.

With 32 pairings left in May, the tournament couldn’t resume as Covid rode on the Delta variant wave to stop sports activities across the country.

The oldest club in East and Central Africa made its 120th anniversary, only to have muted celebrations in 2021. And as it stands, 2020 winners Innocent Nahabwe and Luwum Adoch still hold their title.

After a dead second half of that year, Entebbe is looking to regain its mojo when Season VI tees-off with a field of 220 players in different pairings expected in the qualifying round at the par-71 course today.

“Everyone is hungry, they want to compete and win,” club captain Jacob Byamukama said after the entry list had filled up.

Title sponsors Uganda Breweries, under the Singleton brand, announced a Shs350m package on Tuesday for the medal-four ball better ball duels.

“The Singleton Challenge has within a few years cemented its place as Uganda’s best golfing adventure climaxed with the most remarkable 19th hole experiences,” said brand manager Christine Kyokunda.

UBL, in partnership with RwandAir, will fly the winners to the Dubai Desert Classic in the UAE next January. That ought to be an inspiration to the field.

