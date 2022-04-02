Nemostars, Nkumba in series clash

Playoffs are a different story altogether and therefore, we have put the regular season aside and focus is now on the new and heavy task ahead of us,” Nemostars captain George Aporu told Score ahead of the National Volleyball League playoffs that start today at Old Kampala Arena.

Indeed, the post-season can be tricky and the defending champions are not taking any chances when they start their best-of-three series against Nkumba Navy.

The university side finished fourth to get into the playoffs ahead of five-time league champions KAVC.

The defending champions only lost a single game in the regular season, to new side OBB, and defeated Nkumba twice. Undermining them is not part of the plan though and Nemostars have been having some indoor volleyball sessions at the MTN Arena, Lugogo, for the last two weeks.

“We know everyone has earned their place and we don’t undermine anyone. Of course, every Nemostar knows what is at stake and what it means now and all I can say is, let’s play volleyball,” Aporu said.

Experience

Experience is one of the things not taught in sport. You either have it or wait to earn it. Nemostars have it in plenty going into the first game of the playoffs.

They have two experienced setters in Smith Okumu and Moses Odeke, a tried and tested libero in Emmanuel Elanyu, Volleyball Cranes starting middle blocker Bernard Malinga and two fierce attackers in Aporu and Jonathan Tumukunde.

All the above were part of Uganda’s journey at the CAVB African Nation’s Championship in Kigali, Rwanda, and have the experience of playing at the highest level, the same can’t be said of Nkumba.

Stubborn Nkumba

They might have started the season slow but Nkumba made some noise thereafter. They lost to today’s opponents in straight sets in the first meeting but put up a fight in the second round to force a decisive game and pick a point.

“They can be a stubborn side especially if you let them pick momentum but to avoid all that, we have prepared well and can’t wait to play,” Aporu told this paper.

Nkumba, led by team captain Umar Hangi, will be hoping to build on the few aspects executed against Nemostars in the second round to cause an upset.

Ndejje vs. KCCA

In the ladies’ category, Ndejje Elites will be looking to draw first blood against KCCA. The National Club Championship winners ended the regular season top of the log and start their series with the favourites’ tag.