Ssebuguzi, son of a carpenter leading the Pool Cranes

Ssebuguzi plays against Jonathan Ouma during the Crème de la Crème top 16 men tournament at Dice Lounge in January. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

A week ago, Habib Ssebuguzi was anointed to take on the mantle from the iconic Alfred ‘Black Sheep’ Gumikiriza as the Pool Cranes captain.
Ssebuguzi, a half Ugandan, half Kenyan, was born in a family of staunch Muslims. He has swash-buckled his way to household-name status in the pool fraternity since he fell in love with the sport in 2008.
Now, more than a decade on, the 29-year-old will lead the Pool Cranes on one of his most crucial outings on the green bed laid in Lusaka, Zambia.

