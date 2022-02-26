Swimmers fall in love with  cycling

Bonding with a ride. Some of the CykoTraib members on a ride in the city suburbs last weekend. Swimmers in the group say they have gained a lot of leg flexibility and power in the waters since taking up regular cycling. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Beyond swimming. Cykotraib, as they call this community, is a closely-knitted group of three swimming families, albeit open to like-minded people. They ride and visit with their families every weekend

What started as a way of keeping fit during the Covid-19 lockdown in early 2020 created a cycling community that 10 Dolphins Swim Club members cannot wait to be part of every Sunday.
CykoTraib, as they call this community, is a closely-knitted group of three swimming families, albeit open to like-minded people.

