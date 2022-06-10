The Kagombes look to keep defying odds

Normally, the formation of pairings for the Entebbe Singleton Challenge Match-play Golf championship are down to largely friendship and compatibility.

However, the Kagombes husband Charles and wife Edrae opted to pair up for Season VI of the country’s biggest knockout golf tourney.

Yet, even if people have critiqued the husband-wife combo, Charles and Edrae are now two steps away from the title and a coveted trip to the Dubai Desert Classic next January courtesy of RwandAir.

The couple from Mbarara will today tee-off hoping to go past Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira when they face-off in the semi-finals at the par-71 course today.

Ready for the challenge. Patrick Ndase (right ) and Philemon Akatuhurira await the Kagombes today. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Handicap 14 player Edrae is a key player. “I am always on the fairway, that is my strength,” she says. “Whenever I go to the forest, my partner saves me,” notes Charles, a businessman.

That is how they ably defeated Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere 3/1 (3-up with a hole to spare) in the quarterfinals last month.

But, Ndase and Akatuhurira were the biggest winners at the last eight stage when they ejected William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga 6/4 at the 14th green.

In the second semi-final, Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore face Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan in a bid to reach the final due July 9.

Plotting something? Brian Cable (left) and James O’Sullivan look to go all the way. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

“We take a game as it comes,” notes Tumwine, a handicap 29 player.

Cast of past winners

2021

Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020

Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019

Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018

Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka

2017

Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri

Singleton Challenge

Today | Season VI- Semifinals

Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe vs. Patrick Ndase & Phil Akatuhurira

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore vs. Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan