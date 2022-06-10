The Kagombes look to keep defying odds
What you need to know:
- Final beckons. The Kagombes husband Charles and wife Edrae opted to pair up for Season VI of the country’s biggest knockout golf tourney.
Normally, the formation of pairings for the Entebbe Singleton Challenge Match-play Golf championship are down to largely friendship and compatibility.
Yet, even if people have critiqued the husband-wife combo, Charles and Edrae are now two steps away from the title and a coveted trip to the Dubai Desert Classic next January courtesy of RwandAir.
The couple from Mbarara will today tee-off hoping to go past Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira when they face-off in the semi-finals at the par-71 course today.
Handicap 14 player Edrae is a key player. “I am always on the fairway, that is my strength,” she says. “Whenever I go to the forest, my partner saves me,” notes Charles, a businessman.
That is how they ably defeated Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere 3/1 (3-up with a hole to spare) in the quarterfinals last month.
But, Ndase and Akatuhurira were the biggest winners at the last eight stage when they ejected William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga 6/4 at the 14th green.
In the second semi-final, Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore face Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan in a bid to reach the final due July 9.
“We take a game as it comes,” notes Tumwine, a handicap 29 player.
Cast of past winners
2021
Not Completed (Covid-19)
2020
Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch
2019
Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye
2018
Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka
2017
Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri
Singleton Challenge
Today | Season VI- Semifinals
Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe vs. Patrick Ndase & Phil Akatuhurira
Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore vs. Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan