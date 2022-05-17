Kagombes reign in Singleton quarters

Edrae Kagombe is the only remaining woman in the quest for the title at Season VI of the Entebbe Singleton Golf Challenge following hotly-contested quarterfinal ties on Saturday.

Edrae, together with her husband Charles, were the most delighted pairing that made the knockout tournament’s semi-finals after defeating Moses ‘Golola’ Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere 3/1 (3-up with a hole to spare).

And at 5:41pm, Charles leaped into the air in celebration.

“We’ve beaten Golola, we’ve beaten Golola,” he chanted before exchanging pleasantries with the opponents.

“They were not easy,” Charles, a businessman, explained his celebrations later on. “These are Entebbe people and this is their course, it is a talkative group and they asked us ‘where will you go after we beat you?’”

Tough game

Perhaps, the tightest of contests. The pairings squared the first three holes before the Kagombes took par-5 Hole No.4 but Ssebugwawo and Odere, smartly clad in purple, levelled by taking the short par-3 Hole No.6.

The Kagombes led again and were 2-up after par-3 Hole No.8 only for the opponents to half the deficit on the green of par-4 Hole No.9.

The Kagombes from Mbarara looked to have won it when they won the short par-3s Hole No.10 and No.12 to go 3-up and whereas Ssebugwawo and Odere won par-4 Hole No.13 and the long par-5 Hole No.15, the Kagombes sealed it by winning par-3 Hole No.16 and the treacherous 17th.

“We wasted chances on the front nine,” Ssebugawo later said.

“It was a hard team to face. I’m always in the fairway, that’s my strength,” Mbarara Sports Club captain Edrae added before their daughter celebrated with them.

The quest for the all-expenses paid trip to the Dubai Desert Classic next January courtesy of RwandAir has no other ladies left after Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore ejected Patricia Nakasi and Bernadette Musanabera 2/1.

“The ladies were hard on the back nine. The tees there are for the ladies apart from three of the holes,” said Tumwine, a handicap 29 player.

“We take a game as it comes.”

The day’s biggest winners, Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira, humbled William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga 6/4 on the 14th green.

“Ndase became a problem for us and his partner came to the party on the last holes,” Kazenga conceded defeat.