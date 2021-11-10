16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Demonstrators take part in a rally in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 7, 2021, in support of the national defense forces. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tensions between the Ethiopian government and the UN have been high throughout the war.

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention Tuesday after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, UN and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country's year-long war.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.