20 dead in rebel attack in east DR Congo

  • The ADF -- which the so-called Islamic State describes as its local affiliate -- has been blamed for thousands of deaths in eastern DRC as well as a spate of recent bomb attacks in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Around 20 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were killed in a fresh attack by the suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, monitors said on Monday.

