Abiy promises to resolve Tigray conflict

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks to people after swearing in for a new five-year term at Meskel square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on October 04, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • While recalling that the past year has been a difficult time for Ethiopia, the prime minister said "the role played by foreign actors" has made it difficult to resolve the problem.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday said his government will do everything possible to peacefully resolve the ongoing conflict in Tigray, the northern part of the country.

