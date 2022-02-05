Coups and Covid loom large at African Union summit

People walk in front of a banner displayed as part of the preparations in the city for hosting the 35th ordinary summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, on February 04, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The summit also comes as the 55-member bloc faces pressure to push for a ceasefire in host country Ethiopia, where a 15-month war has killed thousands of people and, the UN says, driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation. 

Heads of state gathered Saturday at the African Union headquarters to kick off a two-day summit as the continent reels from a spate of military coups and the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.