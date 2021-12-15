Africa backs Ethiopia protest against UN human rights Council session

Soldiers of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) ride on a truck in Gashena, Ethiopia, on December 6, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

What you need to know:

  • The problem though, says Ethiopia, is that discussing the country’s war problem appears to repeat what has already been done: Earlier in August, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights did a joint investigation into alleged human rights violations and abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law, and refugee law.

African countries have rallied behind Ethiopia in protesting against a planned special session at the UN Human Rights Council which was meant to reprimand Addis Ababa’s alleged war atrocities in Tigray region.

