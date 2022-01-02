Archbishop Desmond Tutu. PHOTO/AFP

Desmond Tutu: Conscience of S.Africa rests

By  Joseph Ochieno

What you need to know:

  • South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, 90, was laid to rest yesterday.

“How many more must die, that have not died; how many more must suffer, that have not suffered; what more and, what else must we say, that have not been said; what else must we do, that we have not done”, that was Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in a strong, energetic, activist-like voice of a fervent politician, yet, delivered with a majestic undertone of a cleric, a driven man of God. 

