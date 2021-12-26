Tutu, icon of struggle against South African apartheid, dies at 90

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu is dead

By  PETER DUBE

What you need to know:

  • Famously outspoken, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa's shortcomings or injustices.
  • Tutu relentlessly challenged the status quo on issues like race, homosexuality and religious doctrine and gave his pioneering support for the assisted dying movement.

South Africa’s retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu who won a Nobel Peace prize for his fight against racial discrimination, has died at the age of 90.
Tutu, the last surviving South African anti-apartheid hero had been in and out of hospitals for the past few years, a situation that had often raised false rumours of his death. On Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed his death, ending a chapter of one of the most known Anglican Church clerics in Africa.

