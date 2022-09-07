East DR Congo bomb blast wounds two

Two people in an eastern Democratic Republic of Congo town were wounded Tuesday after a bomb exploded in front of the branch of the national intelligence agency, the police said.

Colonel Polo Ngoma, the police chief in the town of Butembo in North Kivu province, told AFP that the bomb had wounded an intelligence agent as well as another person.

"The homemade bomb was connected to a telephone and the explosion was triggered from a distance," he said.

Ngoma said police suspect the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a notorious militia in DRC's troubled east, was behind the attack.

On August 10, ADF fighters were accused of killing two police officers and freeing some 800 inmates during an attack on a prison in Butembo.