Uganda, DR Congo troops fix road ahead of expected anti-rebel push

Ugandan troops pictured on the Mbau-Kamango road in the Beni area on Wednesday. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The two neighbours have launched joint operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), accused of massacres in eastern DR Congo and bomb blasts in Uganda.

Ugandan and Congolese troops worked to repair a key road in eastern DR Congo on Friday, officers said, ahead of an expected push against the region's notorious ADF rebels.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.