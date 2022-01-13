Abridged curriculum to run for 3 years

Students attend class recently. PHOTO/ FILE 

By  Damali Mukhaye Beatrice Nakibuuka  &  JANE NAFULA 

Government has revealed that it will implement the abridged curriculum for the next three years to enable students who have been automatically promoted to the next class exit gradually.
The government on Sunday unveiled details of the post-Covid-19 curriculum seeking to help learners cope under the automatic promotion arrangement.

