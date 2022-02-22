Busitema seeks Shs18b to promote research

By  Joseph Omollo  &  David Awori

Busitema University is seeking more than Shs18b to develop and roll out prototypes and incubation innovations.
The development was announced last Friday by the vice chancellor, Prof Paul Waako, at a ceremony presided over by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero.

