Full list: Wakiso, Kampala top Mak private admission

Wakiso and Kampala districts have contributed the highest number of privately-sponsored students to Makerere University, according to a list released yesterday.

The figures for the direct entry private intake replicate similar numbers of students from the two most urbanised Ugandan centres admitted to the varsity on government sponsorship.

Kampala, the capital, and the neighbouring Wakiso posted the best performance in the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Advanced Education (UACE) examination results.

Mr Charles Ssentongo, the head of admission at Makerere University, said orientation for the new students will start on January 19 to February 4, 2022.

“The university has first released the list of applicants who sat for the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education. The [admission list of other] students on other entry schemes will [be released] next week,” he added.

Following staggered programmes over the past two years, the government reopened universities and tertiary institutions on November 1, but only continuing students reported for studies since all institutions had not admitted new entrants.

Our analysis of the list shows that 2,543, or 16.4 percent, of the 14,618 self-sponsored students admitted for the 2021/2022 academic year got their A-level results from Kampala and Wakiso schools.

The students who under normal circumstances would have joined university in August, this year, will, however, report on January 19, 2022 due to Covid-19 disruptions.

Our analysis shows that Mbarara and Masaka have each sent 590 and 503 students to Makerere University on private sponsorship, respectively. Each of these is half and one-third of enrolments from Kampala and Wakiso, respectively, for the same academic year.

Other districts that have contributed relatively high numbers are Mukono (460), Ntungamo (421), Jinja (343), Rukungiri (340), Luweero (304), Bushenyi (313) and Tororo (320).

Meanwhile, Amudat, Buvuma and Otuke tie at the bottom, each sending six students to Makerere on private.

Kaabongo contributed eight, Kotido nine, Yumbe 12, Nwoya 13, Kalangala 14, and Nakapiripirit 15.