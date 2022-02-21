Children of Masuliita Junior School in Wakiso District listen to Woman MP Betty Naluyima during a recent visit to the school. The school is among the 81 in Wakiso District. The ‘Back to School’ campaign encourages more children to stay in school.  PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Getting every child back to school needs collaboration

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The quest to ensure as many school-going children as possible regain their ‘lost years’ will be worth it when all stakeholders make the right calls.

Grace Namata, 11, a pupil of Masuliita Junior School read a heart-rending story during the launch of the “Back to school” campaign in Masuliita town.

