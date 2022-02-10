Prime

New curriculum: Teachers  express mixed reactions

Pupils attend a class at Buganda Road Primary School on January 11. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

Mr Issa Matovu, an education expert, advises teachers to embrace the new curriculum as it addresses time lags created by the closure of schools due to Covid-19

Teachers in various schools across the country have expressed mixed reactions over the abridged curriculum with some saying they still teach learners using the old learning package.
The curriculum, which the Ministry of Education rolled out last month as schools reopened for a new term, condensed material of two years into one year, covering what learners missed when schools were closed as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

