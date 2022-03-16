Masaka District leaders ask Govt to okay boarding section at Bukakkata Seed School

Masaka District leaders have asked the Ministry of Education to allow the newly constructed Bukakata Seed School to have a boarding section due to the long distances students have to trek daily to attend classes.

Local leaders led by Mr Peter Ssenkungu, a councilor representing workers at the district council, warned that if the Ministry of Education keeps the Bukakkata Seed School as an only day school, it may fail to attract learners.

"Our students cannot walk on foot from Sunga, which is over five miles away to Bukakkata daily, the distance is very long and the area is surrounded by thick forests," Mr Ssenkungu said during the official commissioning of the school on Tuesday.

“Government needs to approve a boarding section for our students here without any delay," he added

While commissioning Kimenyedde Seed School in Mukono District on Tuesday, State Minister for Higher Education, Dr John C Muyingo said the government cannot turn seed schools into boarding schools, insisting that it will scare away poor parents who cannot afford to pay fees for their children.

Mr Ssenkungu said the new school is the only secondary school in Bukakkata Sub County and it requires a fence around it to safeguard the property of the school.

“The Ministry of Education should also work out a plan to extend electricity to the school since there is equipment that requires power to operate.” Mr Ssenkungu said

Mr Nathan Lujumwa, the Masaka chief administrative officer said the government has so far spent Shs2.175billion on putting up the structures at the school.

“We have been forced to allow this school to operate as we fix other things needed in place. I do not doubt that relevant authorities will play their part to put this school to the standard government wants it,” he said

He commended Masaka Diocese under the stewardship of late Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa who donated the six acres of land on which the school was constructed.

“We commend the late Bishop JB Kaggwa for being a visionary leader, I am sure he is happy wherever he is,” he said

Mr Lujumwa further asked the diocese to provide more land to enable the government to erect a boarding section for the students.

“We are currently in a process of changing the land title into the names of Masaka District,” he added

Rev Fr Michael Kamulegeya, the Masaka Diocesan education secretary, asked the school administration to observe Catholic values as a reward for donating the land.

"We request that the Church be considered as the founding body of this school since we donated our land for this project. However, this doesn’t mean that students of other faiths shouldn’t be enrolled here, they are all welcome and should practice their religions freely,” Fr Kamulegeya added.

Mr Emmanuel Kasule, the school headteacher said only 50 students have so far been enrolled. "Currently, I am the only teacher who is on the government payroll, but as the Ministry (of Education) is currently registering teachers, let it give priority to the eight teachers whom I started with." Me Kasule added.

Masaka District Chairperson, Mr Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyetto asked parents to seize this opportunity and enroll their children in a tuition-free institution.

“Paying school fees has become hard for many parents with children in private schools, this is a public facility with all equipment necessary for a learner to get a good education,” he said

In his speech, Minister Vincent Sssmpijja who represented the Minister of Education Ms Janet Museveni said the government is determined to construct more secondary schools in every sub-county across the country.