Govt brings learning closer with three new seed schools

The State minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati (left), commissions St Joseph’s Buhara Secondary School in Kabale District last Thursday. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • The schools are equipped with furniture and computer labs to aid learning.
  • shs8.7b investment. The cost of constructing the three schools with funding from the World Bank and the government.

Government has commissioned three seed secondary schools in Kigezi Sub-region to improve access to education.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.