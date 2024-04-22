Love your country, Museveni tells youth

Youth have been urged to embrace one of the core values of patriotism - love for one’s country, East Africa and Africa - in order for them to prosper especially amongst their families and also as a way to conserve the environment.

The call was made by President Museveni during the launch of the National Patriotism Environmental Protection Campaign and commissioning of two new multipurpose halls at Kitebi Secondary School, in Wankulukuku, on Friday.

According to President Museveni, the initiation of the issue of patriotism in 2009 was to educate Ugandans about the word ‘prosperity’ because families needed to devise means to become prosperous by ensuring that they produce a good or service, sell it out sustainably and also be able to get education to attain market for their produced good or service.

“You need these core values of patriotism for your prosperity as these will support you. However to benefit from them, you must undergo through social economic transformation,” the President said.

The campaign, which was initiated by the commissioner, National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) in Uganda. Princess Hellen Seku was aimed at creating awareness on the benefits of planting trees and conserving the environment through proper disposal of plastics.

It is on these grounds that President Museveni discouraged citizens from encroaching on wetlands and also expressed gratitude to the community of Kitebi led by his host, Hajji Muhammed Kamulegeya for the commendable work done in giving Ugandan students a chance to attaining education at a low cost. He thus pledged to the latter’s request of a school bus fund.

Additionally, Education and Sports minister Janet Kataaha Museveni commended government for promoting patriotism clubs in schools through the NSPC that inculcates in young people the spirit of love for their country.

She also advised the youth to honor their bodies as the temple of the Holy Spirit by keeping away from the things that destroy and rob them of their potential.

“Avoid abusing your body through sexual immorality, pornography and other forms of addiction such as drugs and alcohol abuse. While the latest vice is sports betting especially in international football which literally robs you of your money and valuable time, run away from such vices, concentrate on your education and avoid bad company as this will lead you down to personal destruction,” Ms Museveni advised.

Princess Seku pledged to ensure youths participate in planting over a million trees by the end of the year 2024.

The event was attended by top government officials including ministers, school administrators such as head teachers and other dignitaries, parents and representatives from over 118 schools country wide.

About Kitebi SS

Kitebi Secondary School is a government aided school found in Wankulukuku Rubaga Division.