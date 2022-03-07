No country can develop without investing in teachers - Prof Mulumba

Prof  Mulumba in his office. PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Prof  Mathias Bwanika Mulumba started out as a secondary school teacher.  Mulumba had a knack for teaching his peers.  He upgraded his education and has risen through the ranks. Prof Mulumba was appointed dean at School of Education in  July 2021, becoming one of Makerere University’s youngest to hold the position. He talks about his experience in the sector and what ought to be done to make it better.

Prof Mathias Bwanika Mulumba envisages an education system that does not only teach learners theoretically but gives them practical skills. The latter will help them become self-employed and also add value wherever they go. For example, when he became dean, one of his goals was to ensure that the School of Education at Makerere University makes subjects practical-oriented.

